<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-consultancy-services">Tata Consultancy Services</a> (TCS) BPO unit in Maharashtra's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nashik">Nashik </a>has been in the news after a major controversy erupted which involved allegations of sexual harassment, and forced religious conversion. </p><p><strong>About the case: </strong></p><p>It started in February when a complaint was filed by a political party worker with the Nashik City Police. According to the complaint, a Hindu woman employed at the company allegedly had begun observing Ramzan fasts, prompting suspicions of religious influence at the workplace.</p>.TCS incident: Harassment claims rock IT sector; companies call for trust, stronger safeguards.<p><strong>Who is 'mastermind' Nida Khan?</strong></p><p>As the case unfolded, Nida Khan's name came up. She is said to be the "mastermind" in the case. </p><p>As per a <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/who-is-nida-khan-mastermind-nashik-tcs-linked-bpo-controversy-sexual-harassment-religious-conversion-hindu-girls-101776393777342.html">report </a>by <em>Hindustan Times</em>, police made seven arrests so far, and Nida was absconding. However, her family while speaking to <em>HT</em> said that Nida was not absconding, and was at home as she is expecting a child.</p><p>She was among the eight accused. As per previous details, Nida was said to be the 'HR head', however, as reported by the publication, Nida joined the BPO in December 2021as a telecaller, and not as an HR employee. </p><p>"My daughter has not done any of these things. She simply went to work every day and got into trouble just for saying hello and goodbye to people," her father told the publication. </p><p>The report further stated that Nida is 26-year-old and holds a degree in Commerce, and pursuing a Master's degree in Business Administration. She got married in 2025 and then moved to Mumbai. She was working at the BPO office in Malad. </p><p>As per the recent developments in the case, a local court on Thursday remanded two accused in police custody till April 18. Raza Rafiq Memon (35) and Shafi Bikhan Sheikh (36), both arrested afresh on Wednesday after being remanded in judicial custody in a related case, were produced in the court on Thursday. The judge remanded them in two-day police custody.</p><p>TCS on Sunday said that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>