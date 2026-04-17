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Who is Nida Khan? The alleged mastermind of TCS Nashik harassment case

'My daughter has not done any of these things. She simply went to work every day and got into trouble just for saying hello and goodbye to people,' Nida's father said.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 06:48 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 06:48 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNashikTCSTata Consultancy Services

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