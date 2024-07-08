Who is Rajesh Shah, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader whose son was involved in Mumbai BMW accident?

Rajesh Shah, the deputy leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Palghar, was arrested on Sunday related to the hit-and-run case involving his son Mihir Shah in which a BMW killed a woman on a bike in Worli.

Rajesh is known to be a close aide of the Maharashtra CM and their proximity goes back beyond the 2022 Shiv Sena split, The Hindustan Times reported.

Shah is reportedly well-appreciated within the party for his 'management skills' as well as his networking among various communities in and around the Palghar area.

The Shinde faction leader reportedly belongs to a business family and wields a fair amount of control of the scrap business in the MIDC complex as well as industrial areas around Palghar. Shah also reportedly supplies construction materials.

Shah connected with Shinde who worked in and around Thane in the early 2000s. While the then-undivided Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray had entrusted Shinde with the responsibility of taking care of party-related work in Thane and Palghar, Shinde turned to Shah.