Who is Rohit Godara? Gangster Bishnoi's close aide accused of planning firing outside Salman Khan's house

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been searching for the biometric details of Rohit Godara, the man accused of planning the firing outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's house on Sunday.
Indian Express reported that Godara is a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and has been previously accused of being an accomplice in the murders of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (2022) and Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi (2023).
Godara runs Bishnoi's gang's operations from UK and the NIA's efforts of deporting him are under way.
"They have assured them of easier deportation", a source told IE.
Godara fled to Dubai with a fake passport from Delhi. During his interrogation, Bishnoi revealed a 'business model' that involves having alliances with jailed gangsters from 'Uttar Pradesh (Dhanajay Singh), Haryana (Kala Jatheri), Rajasthan (Rohit Godara) and Delhi (Rohit Moi and Hashim Baba)".
"In this alliance business model, they take contracts for toll security and share percentage. Also, if they want to eliminate their rival, they provide shooters, along with weapons, to each other,” a source told the publication.
Bishnoi in his interrogation further explained that his anger towards Salman Khan stems from the 1998 case of blackbuck poaching, which the Bishnoi community considers sacred.
A resident of Bikaner, Godara remains named in more than 35 criminal cases including murder and extortion.
One of the two shooters, Vishal alias Kalu, implicated in the murder of Gurgaon-based bookie, Sachin on March 2, was shot dead in Rohtak and it was Godara who later claimed responsibility for it, a source revealed to the publication.
