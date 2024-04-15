Who is Rohit Godara? Gangster Bishnoi's close aide accused of planning firing outside Salman Khan's house

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been searching for the biometric details of Rohit Godara, the man accused of planning the firing outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's house on Sunday.

Indian Express reported that Godara is a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and has been previously accused of being an accomplice in the murders of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (2022) and Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi (2023).

Godara runs Bishnoi's gang's operations from UK and the NIA's efforts of deporting him are under way.

"They have assured them of easier deportation", a source told IE.