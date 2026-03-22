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'Who laid 40km pipeline to favour accused?': CM Fadnavis hits out at Uddhav Thackeray over astrologer Ashok Kharat row

The CM said that no one will be spared in this matter.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 11:21 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 11:21 IST
India NewsMaharashtraUddhav ThackerayDevendra Fadnavis

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