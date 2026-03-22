<p>Amid the attacks on the BJP-led Maha Yuti government vis-a-vis the arrest of astrologer-numerologist-cosmologist ‘Captain’ Ashok Kharat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday turned tables and wanted to know who facilitated a 40-km-long pipeline for the accused - hitting out at the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation. </p><p>According to reports, a water pipeline was sanctioned from Darna Dam to Shri Shivnika Sansthan, the trust that manages the Ishanyeshwar Mahadev temple he founded at Mirgaon in Sinnar tehsil, Nashik district. </p>.DGP monitoring probe into rape case against self-styled godman, no one will be spared: Fadnavis.<p>“The matter is being probed…Director General of Police (Sadanand Date) is looking into it…a Special Investigation Team has been formed (under Tejaswi Satpute)…Nashik Police Commissioner (Sandeep Karnik) is personally overseeing the probe,” said Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister. </p><p>The Chief Minister said that merely having photographs or meetings with someone cannot be grounds for action.</p><p>”But what action should be taken against those who called a special cabinet meeting and supplied water from 40 km away? Who laid a 40 km pipeline? These facts have already been highlighted, so this issue should not be politicised, it concerns the dignity of women,” said Fadnavis hitting out at the erstwhile Thackeray-government. </p><p>The CM said that no one will be spared in this matter. </p><p>“Attempts are being made to give it a political colour. If anyone has evidence, they should present it, and action will be taken accordingly,” he assured. </p><p>"Those speaking about ministers (of my government because of their photos with Kharat) remain silent on others. Why this selective approach? Some people only want to do politics. We will not rest until every affected woman gets justice…But if we start acting against everyone just for meeting him, then you know how far that would go,” he said. </p><p>Fadnavis said: "The case involving Kharat is extremely serious. Efforts are underway to encourage victims to come forward. Some women have started responding. The entire matter is being monitored at a senior level.” </p><p>Fadnavis’s comments came days after he asked NCP state unit president Rupali Chakankar to resign as Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women after her photos with Kharat surfaced and videos emerged praising the so-called godman. </p>