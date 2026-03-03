<p>Mumbai: Senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp">NCP</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhagan-bhujbal">Chhagan Bhujbal</a> on Tuesday asked that why wasn't the plane carrying former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> which hit trees before crashing in Baramati seen by anyone, which was also a finding in the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).</p><p>All the five people on board a Learjet 45 aircraft including Pawar were killed after the plane crashed in Baramati on January 28.</p>.DGCA team visits Ajit Pawar plane crash site.<p>Talking to reporters, Bhujbal said, "I am surprised. If the plane hit the trees, someone would have seen it."</p><p>CCTV footage from cameras installed in a nearby village showed the aircraft banking rightward and hitting some trees before crashing to the ground which is at a lower elevation than the runway surface, according to the AAIB's preliminary report.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>