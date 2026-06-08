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Homeindiamaharashtra

'Why should I be upset? I'm kabaddi player, not chess player': Chhagan Bhujbal on not getting nominated for Rajya Sabha elections

'I want to go to the Rajya Sabha. I want to go to the Lok Sabha as well. Opportunities came four or five times, but nothing came my way,' he said.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 09:29 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 09:29 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNCPIndian politcsRajya Sabha Elections

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