'Why should I be upset? I'm kabaddi player, not chess player': Chhagan Bhujbal on not getting nominated for Rajya Sabha elections

<p>Dismissing speculation about being upset over not getting nominated for Rajya Sabha, Maharashtra minister and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp">NCP leader</a> Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday in a lighter vein, said, “I am a kabaddi player, not a chess player".</p><p>He also said that an opportunity to enter Parliament could still come his way at a later stage.</p><p>Bhujbal was widely seen as the leading contender for the June 18 Rajya Sabha bypoll, necessitated by the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sunetra-pawar">Sunetra Pawar</a>. However, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) eventually nominated Rajendra Jain for the seat.</p>.Suspense prevails over NCP’s Rajya Sabha nominee; Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal emerges as frontrunner.<p>Addressing reporters, Bhujbal said he had conveyed his interest in a Rajya Sabha berth and argued that the same standards applied to other political families should be extended to him.</p><p>"I want to go to the Rajya Sabha. I want to go to the Lok Sabha as well. Opportunities came four or five times, but nothing came my way," he said.</p><p>Pointing to instances where members of the same family simultaneously occupy positions in Parliament and government, Bhujbal said he too merited such consideration after spending decades in public service.</p><p>"I said the same principle should apply to me as well. My son (referring to his nephew and former MP Sameer Bhujbal) can be made a minister, and I can go to the Rajya Sabha," he said.</p><p>According to Bhujbal, the proposal had been discussed with BJP leaders, but there was insufficient time before the Rajya Sabha election schedule.</p><p>He dismissed reports suggesting that the BJP had opposed the idea, saying he had been told that a cabinet expansion was likely and that such issues could be addressed then.</p>.'What is the hurry?' Chhagan Bhujbal on NCP reunion.<p>"There is no truth in reports that the BJP rejected the proposal. Am I upset? No. Why should I be upset?" he said.</p><p>The veteran politician maintained that he was only asking for what he considered a fair chance, noting that others had been accommodated in both Parliament and government.</p><p>"I should also get justice. If not today, then tomorrow; if not tomorrow, then the day after," he said.</p><p>Ending on a lighter note, the minister said, "I am a kabaddi player, not a chess player. I do not know how to play chess."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>