Why should I criticise Adani, I'm open to development, says Sharad Pawar

Speaking at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar reiterated his optimism for big development, like those of Kandla Port in Gujarat- the biggest Port in country, built from scratch by Gautam Adani, "as they provide many jobs."
Sharad Pawar was replying to Rajdeep Sardesai's question on his earlier comments in favour of industrialist Gautam Adani, wherein he termed industrialists like him 'important' for the country.
Sardesai asked this against the backdrop of Pawar's alliance partner and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scathing attacks on the big industrialist following allegations of financial violations by Adani Family, calling him a 'symbol of corruption' and 'the face of crony capitalism.'
"When his projects have given so many jobs to people, why should I criticise? I am open to development. Anyone who is interested in development...I am associated," Sharad Pawar said.
When asked how will such differences within I.N.D.I.A alliance play out if they are voted to power, and if he'll advice Rahul Gandhi to tone down, Pawar said "Why should I advice Gandhi, he is no child. He has some different ideas on this which I don't believe."
On fighting alongside the alliance despite differences, Pawar says "We will win the 2024 elections. Even today, if elections are conducted in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government (comprising of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT)) will win. For Lok Sabha, We will have common minimum programme".
He further added that the alliance remains united in demanding caste census, and it will grow louder as "the deprived everywhere should get benefit."