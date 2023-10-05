Why should I criticise Adani, I'm open to development, says Sharad Pawar

Speaking at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar reiterated his optimism for big development, like those of Kandla Port in Gujarat- the biggest Port in country, built from scratch by Gautam Adani, "as they provide many jobs."

Sharad Pawar was replying to Rajdeep Sardesai's question on his earlier comments in favour of industrialist Gautam Adani, wherein he termed industrialists like him 'important' for the country.

Sardesai asked this against the backdrop of Pawar's alliance partner and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scathing attacks on the big industrialist following allegations of financial violations by Adani Family, calling him a 'symbol of corruption' and 'the face of crony capitalism.'

"When his projects have given so many jobs to people, why should I criticise? I am open to development. Anyone who is interested in development...I am associated," Sharad Pawar said.