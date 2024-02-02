Wildlife Odyssey at Melghat Tiger Reserve to spot the endangered Forest Owlet

The BNHS members spotted the elusive leopard and rare Chousingha (Four-horned Antelope), among other mammal species and also documented 130 species of birds, during the four-day camp, showcasing the vast diversity at Melghat.

“In the heart of Melghat Tiger Reserve, our BNHS members witnessed nature’s symphony, from the elusive leopard to the Endangered Forest Owlet. This journey has underscored the vital role of community engagement in conservation. May our shared experiences be a catalyst for heightened environmental awareness and action. We are grateful for the support of NCSA in making this event a resounding success,” said Kishor Rithe, Director, BNHS.

The team also visited the Forest Training Institute, Chikaldhara, Amravati where they engaged with Mukta Tekale, Director, Forest Training Institute and faculty members Vinod Deshmukh and Patil, gaining insights into conservation efforts put in by the Forest Department for biodiversity preservation.

The expedition also welcomed Amol J Sawant, Joint Secretary, Satpura Foundation, who shared valuable perspectives on the broader conservation landscape and emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts in protecting our natural heritage.

This BNHS camp not only served as a platform for members to deepen their connection with nature but also underscored the crucial role organisations like BNHS, NCSA and Satpuda Foundation play in nurturing community dedicated to the conservation of our planet.

The collaboration between BNHS NCSA ensured the success of the camp, combining the expertise of one of India’s oldest and most respected wildlife organisations with the dedication and support of a committed nonprofit.

Team of BNHS members under the guidance of Nishikant Kale, President, NCSA, Mandar Pingle, Deputy Director, Satpuda Foundation, Bhairavi Bopardikar, Education Officer, Satpuda Foundation, Kunjan Gandhi Honorary Treasurer, BNHS and Asif N Khan, Programmes Department, BNHS spent four days at various parts of Melghat Tiger Reserve, including Shahnoor, Harisal and Chikhaldara.