<p>Mumbai: As part of its ongoing efforts to sensitise coastal communities about whale sharks and their conservation, the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), under its Pan-India Whale Shark Conservation Project, has undertaken a series of vibrant mural artworks at key fish landing sites in Goa.</p><p>The murals have been strategically positioned at prominent, high-visibility locations to maximise outreach and impact. </p><p>At Talpona Jetty, where boat rides for tourists are regularly conducted, the artwork is expected to reach not only the fishing community but also tourists and residents.</p><p>Similarly, the mural at Chapora Jetty is located along a frequently used access route to a famous temple, ensuring visibility to a large number of visitors, including youth and pilgrims.</p><p>Such placements enhance the effectiveness of these artworks as tools for sustained public engagement and awareness on whale shark conservation. These murals also carry a clear message among fishing communities, “Cut the nets, save Goa’s whale sharks; Safer sea, Safer Whale sharks–Goa Leads”.</p>.<p>Through these artworks, WTI aims to raise awareness among fishers and the general public of the importance of safely rescuing and releasing whale sharks (Rhincodon typus) in cases of accidental entanglement. The campaign also highlights the need for safer fishing practices during peak seasons to ensure safer whale sharks in Goan waters.</p><p>Three of the murals, located near the Talpona, Cutbona, and Chapora jetties, were designed and executed by Tushar Naik, a 28-year-old professional artist from Canacona, South Goa, who also serves as an art teacher in government schools. His work effectively communicates the conservation message in a simple, locally relevant, and visually engaging manner.</p><p>The mural near Malim Jetty has been created by Omkar Gaddanakeri, a professional mural artist, whose work has significantly contributed to raising awareness at one of North Goa’s busiest fish landing sites.</p>.<p>Speaking on the initiative, Saymanti Bandyopadhyay, Manager and Head, Natural Heritage Campaigns, WTI, said, “Such creative interventions serve as effective tools for sensitising communities and strengthening conservation action at the grassroots level. WTI is working closely with local fishers, government departments, and other stakeholders to promote the safe rescue and release of whale sharks in Goan waters.”</p><p>By placing these artworks at major fish landing sites, the initiative directly engages fishing communities who play a crucial role in ensuring the survival of this species.</p><p>In August 2025, the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) launched the ‘Pan-India Whale Shark Conservation Project’ in Goa, in collaboration with the Goa Forest Department, Goa Fisheries Department and with support from Oracle. This initiative marks an expansion of WTI’s successful whale shark conservation efforts along India’s west coast.</p>