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Wildlife Trust of India drives whale shark conservation awareness through mural art in Goa

At Talpona Jetty, where boat rides for tourists are regularly conducted, the artwork is expected to reach not only the fishing community but also tourists and residents.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 14:08 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special arrangement

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special arrangement

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special arrangement

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Published 19 March 2026, 14:08 IST
India NewsMaharashtraGoaconservationWildlife Trust of Indiawhale shark

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