Will Aaditya Thackeray retain Worli seat as much has changed since 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections?

Mumbai: As the crucial Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections approach, the political war-of-words in Mumbai's Worli seem to be escalating.

In the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls, Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aditya Thackeray won the election from Worli in the financial capital of Mumbai. However, five years later, in 2024, the political situation has changed.

In 2019, Aaditya was the Shiv Sena candidate and had the support of the BJP. However, after the June-July, 2022 toppling of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress dispensation, this situation has changed.

Subsequently, Eknath Shinde, who became the Chief Minister, successfully claimed the Shiv Sena party and then Ajit Pawar too joined the government and successfully claimed the NCP party after rebelling against his uncle Sharad Pawar.