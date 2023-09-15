Will attend Shinde's press conference on Sept 16 as journalist if police allow: Sanjay Raut

When asked about the purpose of his Aurangabad visit around the time of the state cabinet's meeting, Raut said, "We came to know that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to visit Aurangabad. He does not meet us in Delhi. So we Shiv Sainiks planned to meet him here as this is our own land. But his tour has been cancelled."

Targeting the state government over the expenses for the cabinet meeting in Aurangabad, he said, "They have a habit of grandeur. They have booked hotels in Aurangabad. This will take the state backwards. Booking hotels and taking cars on rent is a waste of public money." Raut accused the state government of not fulfilling the announcements made previously for the Marathwada region.