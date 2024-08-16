'Will back any candidate announced by Congress, NCP (SP),' says Uddhav Thackeray at MVA meet

Mumbai: As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) launched the campaign for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls on Friday Uddhav Thackeray made a strong pitch for its chief ministerial face of the alliance before hitting the ground.

The launch of campaign of the MVA comprising Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) comes a day after the Independence Day festivities when it held a meeting of top leaders and office bearers at the Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai.

In his address, Thackeray, a former chief minister, made it clear that he would support any candidate announced by the Congress and NCP (SP).

The development comes amid reports that Thackeray could be made MVA’s campaign chief.

Pawar, who is the chief architect of the MVA, however, remained silent on the issue of the chief ministership.

State NCP President Nana Patil, however, said that the leadership of the three parties would sit together and take a call on the issue of chief ministership.