'Will file my nomination papers on April 12 at 12 pm,' says Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare

Mumbai: In what it seems to be reaching a point of no return, Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare on Sunday declared that he would file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections to Baramati on April 12 at 12 pm.

“I will file my nomination papers on April 12 at 12 pm. I am pretty sure about it,” Shivtare said.

The development makes the battle in Baramati interesting making it triangular from what was earlier a straight fight between NCP (SCP) leader Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule and NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar.