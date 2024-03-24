'Will file my nomination papers on April 12 at 12 pm,' says Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare

Mumbai: In what it seems to be reaching a point of no return, Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare on Sunday declared that he would file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections to Baramati on April 12 at 12 pm.
“I will file my nomination papers on April 12 at 12 pm. I am pretty sure about it,” Shivtare said.
The development makes the battle in Baramati interesting making it triangular from what was earlier a straight fight between NCP (SCP) leader Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule and NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar.
Polling in Baramati is slated to be held on May 7 during the third phase of the elections.
Shivtare’s statement indicates that the series of phone calls and meetings with Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief leader Eknath Shinde has not yielded results.
“People of Baramati have no choice other than voting for the Pawar family members. They will have to vote either for Supriya Tai or Sunetra Vahini… It is time to end the Pawar dynastic rule from Baramati,” said Shivtare.
Shivtare, a three-time MLA of the undivided Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena from Purandar and former minister, had switched over to Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
In Baramati, Shivtare, popularly known as Bapu, is a known opponent of the Pawars and he wants to contest the elections when the two members of the family are engaged in a direct political battle.
In the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls, during the time of undivided NCP, Ajit Pawar ensured Shivtare’s defeat from Purandar.
