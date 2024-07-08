Will implement harsher penalties for offenders: CM Eknath Shinde on rise in hit-and-run cases in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government stands firmly with the victims and their families who are affected by hit-and-run incidents and such crimes would not be tolerated, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday in the wake of increase of road rage incidents in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.
No one whosoever would have any immunity, said Shinde as the Maha Yuti government came under criticism from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and by citizens in social media platforms.
“I am deeply alarmed by the rise in hit-and-run incidents in Maharashtra. It is intolerable that the powerful and influential misuse their status to manipulate the system. Such miscarriages of justice will not be tolerated by my government,” Shinde said.
“The lives of ordinary citizens are precious to us. I have directed the State Police department to handle these cases with the utmost seriousness and ensure justice is served. In addition, we are implementing stricter laws and harsher penalties for hit-and-run offenders,” Shinde said in a press statement.
"No one, whether rich, influential, or the offspring of bureaucrats or ministers, affiliated with any party, will have immunity as long as I am the Chief Minister of the State. I have zero tolerance for injustice,” he said.
"Let it be clear: my administration stands firmly with the victims and their families. We are committed to creating a safer Maharashtra for all its citizens,” added Shinde.
Talking to reporters, Shinde said that he has also instructed police commissioners and police heads to launch crackdown against the pubs, bars and restaurants which run beyond permissible time limits. "Every human life has a value...they are someone's sons, daughters, wife...we will not tolerate," he said.
Shinde also said that there would be a severe crackdown on drunken-driving cases. "We will also ensure that speed limits are followed," said Shinde.
The chief minister also requested not to engage in politics over the issue of human lives.
