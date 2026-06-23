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Homeindiamaharashtra

Will launch indefinite hunger strike from July 5 if amendments to RTI Rules not revoked: Anna Hazare

Alleging that the amendments were brought without public consultation, he said, 'Making the process more technical, costly and administration-centric will reduce transparency.'
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 04:05 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 04:05 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRTIAnna HazareHunger strike

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