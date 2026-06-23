Will launch indefinite hunger strike from July 5 if amendments to RTI Rules not revoked: Anna Hazare

<p>Activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anna-hazare">Anna Hazare</a> on Tuesday threatened to launch an indefinite <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hunger-strike">hunger strike</a> from July 5 if the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> government does not immediately withdraw the 'illegal' amendments made to the Right to Information (RTI) Rules.</p><p>He claimed that the amendments made on June 12 violate the spirit of the RTI Act, 2005, and undermine transparency.</p>.<p>In a letter to Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> on Monday, Hazare said the Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026, would 'blunt the edge' of the RTI Act and keep people away from information. </p> <p>Hazare objected to the hike in fees, saying no rational explanation or financial analysis was provided.</p>.<p>In the letter wrote, "RTI is not a revenue-generating law. If fees are raised after 20 years, penalties on officers who deny information should also be increased."</p>.<p>Hazare opposed making ID proof mandatory, arguing that Section 6(2) of the RTI Act does not require applicants to disclose personal details or reasons for seeking information. Such a condition endangers whistleblowers and activists, he added.</p>.Raghav Chadha, others wouldn't have left AAP had it followed 'right' path: Anna Hazare.<p>The activist also criticised the 'one subject, one application' rule, calling it unnecessary and burdensome, and said that the provision to summarily close repeat applications would block access to complete or updated information.</p>.<p>He also said that the rules shift the burden onto citizens instead of fixing systemic failures. He noted that Section 4 of the RTI Act, which mandates proactive disclosure by public authorities, remains poorly implemented, forcing people to file applications.</p>.<p>Alleging that the amendments were brought without public consultation, he said, "Making the process more technical, costly and administration-centric will reduce transparency."</p>.<p>Hazare in his letter stated, "If the June 12 amendments are not revoked immediately, I will begin my fast on July 5 at Yadav Baba Temple, Ralegan Siddhi, even if it costs my life."</p>.<p>The activist urged the state to withdraw the rules and strengthen proactive disclosure instead of imposing new restrictions on applicants.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>