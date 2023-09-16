Will lead efforts to get a statue of Swami Ramanand Teerth installed in Delhi: Eknath Shinde

Responding to Pawar, Shinde said, “Looking at the contribution of Swami Ramanand Teerth, there should be a statue of him in New Delhi, and I will take a lead on this. We cannot forget his sacrifice and contribution (for Hyderabad’s freedom struggle).” Ramanand Teerth was a freedom fighter, educator and activist who led the movement to free Hyderabad from the Nizam rule. He was a member of the Lok Sabha between 1952 and 1957 from Gulbarga, now in Karnataka.