Will not bear water getting expensive for Mumbaikars, says Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has come down heavily on the state government and BMC administration for increasing the water tariff by 8 per cent for Mumbaikars.
Gaikwad said Congress will strongly oppose the move.
Notably, BMC has sent the proposal to Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal for final approval. "The Modi government has already broken the backs of people with inflation and unemployment. To add to that, this anti-people state government wants to impose a hike in water tariff on the poor and middle-class families of Mumbai through BMC.
"Overcoming public opposition, they are ruling by appointing an administrator and is now set to increase water tariff by 8 percent with retrospective effect (from June 16). This increase is proposed from 25 paise to 6 rupees per thousand litres. We strongly opposed this price hike," Gaikwad said.
Gaikwad said Mumbaikars are not getting enough water supply due to a lack of planning on BMC's part.
"Mumbaikars have endured untimely water supply, water tanker mafias and severe water shortages. On top of that, the 'trouble engine' government is imposing a water tariff hike on them. Their administrator is running the corporation and since there are no corporators to hold him responsible, things are happening in an erratic and audacious manner. This will not work, this needs to stop," Gaikwad said.