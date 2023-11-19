Will not bear water getting expensive for Mumbaikars, says Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has come down heavily on the state government and BMC administration for increasing the water tariff by 8 per cent for Mumbaikars.

Gaikwad said Congress will strongly oppose the move.

Notably, BMC has sent the proposal to Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal for final approval. "The Modi government has already broken the backs of people with inflation and unemployment. To add to that, this anti-people state government wants to impose a hike in water tariff on the poor and middle-class families of Mumbai through BMC.