<p>Mumbai: In what appears to be a strong sign of impatience, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bombay-high-court">Bombay High Court</a> asked the liquor baron Vijay Mallya to “come back” to India and face the law instead of challenging it from London. </p><p>The 70-year-old liquor baron faces multiple cases in India related to fraud and money laundering.</p>.Bombay High Court reduces life term of rape convict to 12 years, cites his age at time of crime, essay on Gandhiji.<p>A division bench of Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court and Justice Gautam Ankhad took exception to Mallya’s attempts to question the validity of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 without first submitting to or facing the Indian courts.</p><p>“You have to come back. If you cannot come back, then we cannot hear this plea,” the bench said. </p><p>“We may have to record that you are avoiding the process of the court. You cannot take the benefit of the proceedings. In all fairness to you, we are not dismissing the petition but giving you another opportunity," the court observed, taking strong exception to his absence in the court. </p><p>He directed Mallya to file an affidavit clearly stating whether he intends to return. “When will you come? You (Mallya) have already argued that you are entitled to a hearing without your physical presence in a court of law. But first file an affidavit clearly stating so,"Justice Chandrashekhar said.</p><p>“You are avoiding the process of the court, so you cannot take advantage of the present petition challenging the FEO Act,” said the court to Senior Advocate Amit Desai appearing for Mallya.</p><p>Representing the Enforcement Directorate, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta informed the court that Mallya had filed an affidavit claiming the banks were wrong to demand the money (dues) from him and was attempting to turn the case into recovery proceedings.</p>