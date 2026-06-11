'Will not hesitate to take strong decisions': Sunetra Pawar warns party members against indiscipline

<p>Mumbai: Amid internal bickering in her party following the untimely death of Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP national president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sunetra%20pawar">Sunetra Pawar</a> asserted that indiscipline would not be tolerated and that she would not hesitate to take “strong decisions” following the footsteps of her late husband. </p><p>Besides, she made it clear that the performance of ministers, MLAs and MLCs would be audited. </p><p>Sunetra Pawar's observations came at the NCP’s 27th foundation day celebrations in Mumbai on Thursday.</p><p>While the NCP foundation day is on June 10, it was was held a day later as she and top leaders were on Wednesday at the NDA conclave at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi surpassing the record of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru as the long-serving continuously-elected PM. </p><p>This year’s theme, ‘samarpan’ (dedication), ‘sangharsh’ (struggle) and 'sankalp' (resolve), is entirely dedicated to Dada,” Sunetra Pawar said, adding that Ajit Pawar accepted the national presidency on June 30, 2023, and even within a brief two-and-a-half-year tenure, he carved out a national identity for the NCP.</p>.Prashant Kishor's meeting with Sunetra Pawar, Parth sparks speculations; NCP leader clarifies .<p>“The party would not tolerate divisive politics and said there would be no place in the organisation for forces seeking to create rifts between communities and castes,” she said reiterating NCP’s commitment to the ‘Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar’ ideology. </p><p>"The NCP will never give space to tendencies that create divisions between castes and religions in the name of politics," said Sunetra Pawar, whose NCP is an ally of BJP-led NDA, known as Maha Yuti in Maharashtra.</p><p><strong>Sunetra Pawar's chartered plane develop tech snag</strong></p><p>A chartered flight from Mumbai to Delhi — carrying Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth - developed a technical snag before takeoff on Wednesday evening. </p><p>The aircraft was reportedly owned by VSR Ventures. Neither Sunetra Pawar nor the NCP has made any comments on the issue. </p><p>NCP (SP) working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, when asked about this, said she was unaware about the development. "It is a serious matter. I will speak to Sunetra vahini about it," she said. On 28 January this year, a Learjet 45 plane operated by VSR Ventures crashed along the Baramati airfield killing Ajit Pawar. </p>