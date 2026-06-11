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'Will not hesitate to take strong decisions': Sunetra Pawar warns party members against indiscipline

She has made it clear that the performance of ministers, MLAs and MLCs would be audited.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 17:10 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 17:10 IST
India NewsMaharashtraIndia PoliticsAjit Pawarsunetra pawar

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