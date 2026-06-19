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'Will not tolerate filthy politics': Aaditya Thackeray dubs dissident Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt individuals

'No matter how many excuses they gave, the truth is that they have shamelessly sold themselves out,' he wrote.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 10:47 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraLok SabhaAaditya ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)

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