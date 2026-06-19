'Will not tolerate filthy politics': Aaditya Thackeray dubs dissident Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt individuals

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena-ubt">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aaditya-thackeray">Aaditya Thackeray</a> called his party's dissident MPs as shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt individuals who betrayed people who helped them win in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.</p><p>Taking to his X handle on Friday, Thackeray said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> will not tolerate this filthy politics, in his first reaction after six MPs rebelled against the party, causing turmoil within Sena (UBT)'s factions. </p><p>"Today is your 60th anniversary! Once again, we are witnessing a shocking example of filthy politics. These shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt individuals who won in 2024 because of certain people are now betraying them," the leader said.</p>.Sena split 2.0?: Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs skip key party meet, signal rebellion.<p>"No matter how many excuses they gave, the truth is that they have shamelessly sold themselves out," he wrote. </p><p>"Not only have they sold themselves, but along with that, they have also staked their reputation, name, and family's name," the former Maharashtra minister added.</p><p>"In this darkness, the one to bring light will be none other than our flaming torch," Aaditya Thackeray said, referring to the symbol of Sena (UBT).</p><p>Party MPs Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, and Sanjay Jadhav are anticipated to join the ruling Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a>.</p>.Shiv Sena crisis brings 20-year-old murder case back into spotlight.<p>The six <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> members did not attend the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting convened on Thursday, which confirmed their breach with party chief Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.</p><p>In view of their absence, Sena (UBT) initiated disciplinary proceedings against the MPs, treating their actions as defiance of the party whip.</p><p>Rajya Sabha member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-raut">Sanjay Raut</a>, after the meeting concluded, said the absence of the MPs would be treated as a violation of the party's directions.</p><p>"It amounts to disobeying the party's orders. The process of taking action against them has begun. They will be issued show-cause notices and asked to explain their conduct," he said.</p><p>He pointed out that the Sena (UBT) would pursue disqualification proceedings against the rebel MPs.</p><p>"We will move in the direction of getting their membership cancelled," he said.</p>