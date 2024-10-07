Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Will protect Constitution that gives Bahujans their rights: Rahul

Gandhi shared a video on his social media handles of his recent interaction at a Dalit household where he helped out in cooking a meal in their kitchen.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 11:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 11:35 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us