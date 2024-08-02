Will quit politics if...: Ajit Pawar on reports of visiting Amit Shah in 'disguise'

Mumbai: Rattled by allegations that he had visited New Delhi in disguise and with assumed names to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah before joining the BJP-led Maha Yuti government, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar said that if the accusation are proved true, he would quit politics.

“These are all baseless,” said Pawar, who had rebelled against his mentor and uncle Sharad Pawar to change sides from opposition to treasury benches.

“I don't have the habit of doing politics by hiding anything,” he said.

NCP (SP) Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut had made the allegations against Pawar and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that before splitting the NCP and Shiv Sena, respectively, they used to visit New Delhi in disguise and assumed names to meet Shah to hold secret meetings.