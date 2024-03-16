Will Rahul Gandhi return electoral bonds that Congress received, asks Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising BJP over the electoral bonds scheme, and asked whether his party would return the bonds that it has received.

He said Gandhi was critical of electoral bonds as the scheme has stopped his party's source of black money for funding in elections.

Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will conclude in Mumbai on Saturday, has been targeting the Narendra Modi-led central government over the electoral bonds scheme. He termed the scheme as an extortion racket used by the BJP for toppling governments and breaking political parties.

Talking to reporters after the state cabinet meeting, Fadnavis said, "The BJP is the largest party with 303 MPs, so we got 30 per cent of the total bonds, while the rest of the opposition, including the Congress, received 70 per cent bonds."

"Will Rahul Gandhi return the electoral bonds that the Congress received? Whom did the party threaten to get the funds?" Fadnavis asked.

The BJP leader said electoral bonds are accounted money that is shown in the balance sheet of political parties as well as that of corporate houses.

"The court will fix the loopholes if there are any in the scheme," the former CM said.

"Rahul Gandhi's outburst is because the source of black money of his party has been sealed. Congress wants black money for election funding," he alleged.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was present at the press conference, said there was no issue left with Gandhi to speak about.

"He has no right to speak against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Only 'Modi Guarantee' works in India and people know it. There is no alternative to him. Rahul Gandhi is upset over Modi's popularity the world over," he said.