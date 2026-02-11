Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Will remove illegal Bangladeshi hawkers from city footpaths, says Mumbai Mayor

Tawde expressed gratitude to the BJP for choosing a grassroots activist like her for the mayor's post after the seat got reserved for women from the general category.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 17:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 17:28 IST
India NewsBJPMumbaiIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us