Wings of hope: Injured heron gets new lease of life after recovery under Maharashtra Forest Dept, Wildlife SOS

Mumbai: In a heartwarming incident, the Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD), along with Wildlife SOS has given wings of hope to a seriously injured heron.
The injured pond heron that was rescued from Junnar by the MFD, was treated by a Wildlife SOS veterinary team at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC) in Junnar.
The bird was under care for 15 days at the multi-speciality hospital in MLRC and after a remarkable recovery, the heron was released back into the wild.
After being sedated, the bird underwent a thorough medical examination. This included heartbeat detection and fracture assessment through palpation. Furthermore, an x-ray revealed a fracture in the bird's right wing, initiating the treatment process.
The injured heron undergoing palpation.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The avian was kept in isolation in a warm and safe enclosure. This, accompanied by multivitamins and nursing provided by the veterinary team, allowed the fracture in the bird's wing to heal undisturbed.
Dr Avinash Visalkar, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS, said, “We provided a nutritious diet of fish to support and strengthen the heron’s recovery. A follow-up X-ray showed remarkable improvement in its bone structure. After 15 days of thoughtful attention and care, the bird's wing had recovered."
Credit: Special Arrangement
"The next step was to ensure that the heron returns safely to the wild, where it can thrive. The Wildlife SOS and the forest department team found a suitable natural habitat for the release, and watched as the bird spread its wings and took flight once again," he added.
X-ray showing a fracture in the heron's right wing.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS Kartick Satyanarayan said, “When keeping an animal in care, we try to mimic their natural surroundings so that they feel comfortable. Ensuring a safe environment, along with nursing, treatment and nutrition, is also important in the recovery process.”
“After we found the bird injured, we brought it to the multi-speciality hospital for treatment. The heron’s encouraging recovery was a positive sign, and we were thrilled to oversee the bird’s eventual release back into the wild. The hospital, established in 2022 and run jointly by Wildlife SOS and the forest department, has been a positive step in saving the lives of numerous wild animals,” said Amit Bhise, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar Division.
Published 04 September 2024, 13:49 IST