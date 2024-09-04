Wings of hope: Injured heron gets new lease of life after recovery under Maharashtra Forest Dept, Wildlife SOS

Mumbai: In a heartwarming incident, the Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD), along with Wildlife SOS has given wings of hope to a seriously injured heron.

The injured pond heron that was rescued from Junnar by the MFD, was treated by a Wildlife SOS veterinary team at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC) in Junnar.

The bird was under care for 15 days at the multi-speciality hospital in MLRC and after a remarkable recovery, the heron was released back into the wild.