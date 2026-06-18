'Wish this is nothing but a rumour': Sena (UBT) leader on buzz around MP Rajenimbalkar's rebellion

<p>Dharashiv (Maharashtra): As the dissent in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=shiv%20sena">Shiv Sena </a>(UBT) becomes apparent, party MLA Kailas Patil on Thursday claimed there was still confusion over speculation that MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar may switch sides, and said he hopes the talk is nothing more than a rumour.</p><p>On Thursday, six of the nine Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha members skipped its parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi, signalling that a formal crossover to the ruling Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde may be only a matter of time.</p><p>The supposedly rebels MPs who skipped the meeting are Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil and Bhausaheb Wakchaure. The absence all but confirmed a split in the party's parliamentary ranks.</p><p>This comes a day after Sena (UBT) leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/om-nimbalkar-lured-with-favourable-verdict-in-his-fathers-murder-case-sanjay-raut-amid-sena-showdown-4042315">Sanjay Raut alleged</a> that legal and psychological pressure was being used to coerce lawmakers and cited the case of Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, claiming the MP was offered a favourable outcome in the 20-year-old murder case of his father, the verdict for which was abruptly deferred from Wednesday to Saturday, if he switched sides.</p>.Action will be taken against Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who violate whip: Arvind Sawant.<p>Patil on Thursday claimed there was still confusion about Rajenimbalkar switching sides.</p><p>''There is no clarity as of now whether Omprakash Rajenimbalkar is going (to another party) or not. This is the situation at this moment. From the bottom of my heart, I wish this is nothing but a rumour. I wish the Shiv Sena (UBT) remains one in Dharashiv," he said.</p><p>The MLA also claimed that he tried to contact Rajenimbalkar but could not succeed.</p><p>''I had a word with him a couple of days back, and it was about the case (of his father Pawan Rajenimbalkar's murder). I tried contacting him, but it has not been possible till now. I will meet and talk to him,'' he said.</p><p>The legislator also said he had gone to Pune on party chief Uddhav Thackeray's instructions to meet Rajenimbalkar, but did not succeed.</p><p>"I wish that we remain with Uddhav Thackeray in this adverse situation,'' he added.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>