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Homeindiamaharashtra

'Wish this is nothing but a rumour': Sena (UBT) leader on buzz around MP Rajenimbalkar's rebellion

On Thursday, six of the nine Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha members skipped its parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 09:02 IST
IndiaMaharashtraIndia PoliticsShiv Sena (UBT)

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