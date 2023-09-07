With eye on LS polls, politicians throng Mumbai Metropolitan Region on occasion of Dahi Handi

During the festival, Govindas, as the participants or revellers are known, re-enact the myth of Lord Krishna stealing butter from a hanging pot, known as the dahi-handi. They form human pyramids to reach out to the earthen pot filled with curd and break it.

In fact, on 31 August, the Maharashtra government hosted the Pro Govinda League and appointed actor Abhishek Bachchan as the brand ambassador.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde participated in several festivities including in Tembi Naka in Thane city. “Next year, in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would break the Dahi Handi,” he said, adding that the I.N.D.I.A opposition alliance is not going to succeed and the statements on Sanatan Dharma reflect it.