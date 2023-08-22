With his entry in CWC, Ashok Chavan to have big say in Maharashtra politics

With his inclusion in the all-powerful Congress Working Committee (CWC), Gandhi-family loyalist and veteran Congressman, Ashok Chavan, would have a bigger role to play in the Maharashtra politics in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

Chavan (64) is a former Maharashtra CM and ex-President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

The son of former CM and ex-union minister, late Shankarrao Chavan, junior Chavan is a two-term Lok Sabha MP from Nanded - having won the polls in 1987 and 2014.

Shankarrao Chavan, considered a “headmaster” in politics, is one of the rare politicians who has held the important portfolios of Home, Finance, Defence, and also the Deputy Chairperson of Planning Commission.

Currently, Chavan is an MLA from Bhokar in Nanded.