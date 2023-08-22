With his entry in CWC, Ashok Chavan to have big say in Maharashtra politics

With his inclusion in the all-powerful Congress Working Committee (CWC), Gandhi-family loyalist and veteran Congressman, Ashok Chavan, would have a bigger role to play in the Maharashtra politics in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.
Chavan (64) is a former Maharashtra CM and ex-President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).
The son of former CM and ex-union minister, late Shankarrao Chavan, junior Chavan is a two-term Lok Sabha MP from Nanded - having won the polls in 1987 and 2014.
Shankarrao Chavan, considered a “headmaster” in politics, is one of the rare politicians who has held the important portfolios of Home, Finance, Defence, and also the Deputy Chairperson of Planning Commission.
Currently, Chavan is an MLA from Bhokar in Nanded.
“Chavan, a Maratha from the Marathwada region, would have a bigger say in the Maharashtra politics,” Congress party sources said, adding that when Maharashtra was swept by the Narendra Modi-wave, Chavan won the Nanded seat in 2014.
Later, he was made the MPCC president. However, he lost in 2019 and Congress could win only one seat in Maharashtra. Following this, he offered to resign but was asked to continue till Vidhan Sabha polls during which the party got 44 seats.
Chavan played an important role in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
In Maharashtra Congress, the top leadership now involves MPCC president Nana Patole, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, and Congress Legislature Party leader Prof Varsha Gaikwad.
“Being a Gandhi-family loyalist and well-known in national politics, gives Chavan an edge,” sources said.