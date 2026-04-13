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With Jai Hind, Asha Tai accorded final farewell 

The Mumbai police presented ‘shok-shatra’ and sounded the Last Post bugle followed by three rifle-shots in the air.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 12:36 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsEntertainmentObituaryAsha BhoslecremationFilmyzilla

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