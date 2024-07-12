Withdraw bill on 'Urban Naxalism': Maharashtra CPI(M) tells Maha Yuti government

"The existing laws are more than adequate to effectively deal with any violent acts and deeds based on any political ideology. Who killed Dr Narendra Dabholkar, Comrade Govind Pansare, Prof Dr M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh, all terrorist political acts, is not a secret any more. Those who perpetrated these dastardly killings have been identified as the followers of the Sanatan Sanstha and court proceedings are on against some of them. The Maharashtra Government, in the guise of this bill, is deliberately pointing towards the diametrically opposite direction,” he said.

Dr Narkar said that in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, the voters of India have dealt a resounding slap on the face of the notorious triumvirate of Modi-Shah-Yogi for their naked display of authoritarian and dictatorial rule. “The same panic has gripped their junior versions in the state - Fadnavis-Shinde-Ajit Pawar - who face a similar outcome in the forthcoming state assembly elections,” he said.

“The present ruling dispensation in the state is in the last throes of its immoral and corrupt existence, especially after the humiliating drubbing it received in the Lok Sabha election. The people of Maharashtra taught them a lesson for making devilish misuse of the central agencies like the ED, CBI and IT departments. They are again eager to deliver a much more lethal blow to these shameless destroyers of the soul of Maharashtra; the very thought of which has unnerved the Maha Yuti government, making it take recourse to a patently dictatorial step as this one,” he added.