Woman eloping with 15-year-old boy found dead; minor booked: Report

A woman, aged 18, was found dead at a dilapidated and vacant building in Maharashtra's Sewri on Monday, Indian Express reported.
As per the police, the woman had eloped with a 15-year-old boy and the couple had been staying there together. The mother of the woman has her suspicions regarding the boy's involvement in her daughter's death.
Police found the body at around 8 am, the publication reported. "Both the minor boy and the girl had eloped from their respective houses nearly two weeks ago. They had been staying together on the fifth floor of the abandoned building, which has been unoccupied for some time," the deputy commissioner said.
The police believe the girl might have fallen or been pushed from the fifth floor, which led to her death.
Despite the victim's mother suspecting him, the boy has claimed he was asleep when the incident took place.
An officer said that when the boy woke up and found the woman's body on the ground floor, he fled to his sister's house in Kalwa in a frightened state.
The publication reported that the two had been in a relationship for some time and had eloped in the past as well.
Police, based on the mother's complaint, have registered a murder case against the minor. He is being interrogated so his role in the matter can be determined. Currently in police custody, the boy will be sent to a remand home today.
Published 03 September 2024, 04:52 IST