Woman eloping with 15-year-old boy found dead; minor booked: Report

The police believe the girl might have fallen or been pushed from the fifth floor, which led to her death.

Despite the victim's mother suspecting him, the boy has claimed he was asleep when the incident took place.

An officer said that when the boy woke up and found the woman's body on the ground floor, he fled to his sister's house in Kalwa in a frightened state.

The publication reported that the two had been in a relationship for some time and had eloped in the past as well.

Police, based on the mother's complaint, have registered a murder case against the minor. He is being interrogated so his role in the matter can be determined. Currently in police custody, the boy will be sent to a remand home today.