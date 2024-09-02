Woman falls into platform gap in Dombivali; commuters, cops, rail staff stop train, save her

Thane: A 28-year-old woman who fell into the platform gap in Dombivali in Thane district on Monday had a miraculous escape after commuters immediately alerted the motorman and pulled the emergency chain, ensuring the train did not proceed, a police official said.

The incident took place at 8:50am, during morning rush hour, when Mansi Kir was trying to a board a suburban train, he said.

"Deputy station officer Animesh Kumar and railway security force member Bhavna Singh along with commuters pulled up Kir from the tracks in a rescue effort that lasted 15-20 minutes. Commuters alighted from some of the coaches to decrease the train's load in order to enable faster rescue," railway police inspector Kiran Undre said.