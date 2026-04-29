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Woman falls on platform while alighting from moving train at Maharashtra's Kalyan station, RPF official saves her

The incident occurred on platform number 5 when the Prayagraj-Mumbai special train was pulling into the station on Tuesday evening.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 11:22 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 11:22 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRPFtrain

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