<p>Thane: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) assistant sub-inspector saved the life of a 20-year-old woman and her toddler son at Kalyan railway station after she fell on the platform while attempting to alight from a moving train, an official said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The dramatic rescue, captured on the station's CCTV cameras, has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread praise for ASI Hemant Bargude.</p>.BJP announces five candidates for Maharashtra MLC polls.<p>The incident occurred on platform number 5 when the Prayagraj-Mumbai special train was pulling into the station on Tuesday evening.</p>.<p>"The passenger, identified as Antima Shukla, was travelling with her one-year-old son. As the train was still in motion, she tried to alight but lost her balance. She fell onto the platform and was about to be dragged into the gap between the moving train and the platform," an RPF official stated.</p>.<p>Bargude, who was on platform duty, spotted the woman falling.</p>.<p>"In a split second, he rushed toward the woman and pulled her and the child away from the gap, preventing a potential tragedy. Other passengers and bystanders also rushed to assist him," the official said, adding that the woman escaped with minor bruises.</p>