Woman gives birth to 'live infant' after Bombay High Court allows pregnancy to end at 27 weeks

The Bombay High Court has issued instructions that a "live infant" following an emergency abortion that was allowed to a woman at 27 weeks of pregnancy should not be moved out of KEM Hospital in Mumbai’s Parel, according to a report on The Times of India.
After being informed of the birth of the infant, the bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale on August 9 ruled that the infant is not to be shifted from the hospital against medical advice.
The woman found out about her pregnancy in March. She was rushed to KEM hospital in July following severe cough and shortness of breath. Upon medical examination, it was revealed that her heart had a 20mm hole, medically known as atrial septal defect (ASD), and that pregnancy during this condition was quite risky.
It was also found that she was suffering from severe pulmonary arterial hypertension and lower respiratory tract infection. The cardiologist advised the couple that it is best to terminate the pregnancy as the woman’s life was at risk.
The couple in their 20s, hailing from Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, then approached the HC seeking permission to opt for Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) as the woman had crossed the legally allowed limit of 24 weeks.
“Continuation of her pregnancy involves a high risk to the life of the first petitioner, and/or of grave injury to her mental health and wellbeing. It is causing immense anguish, suffering and stress to the petitioner and constitutes a grave injury to her health and well-being,” her petition filed in the HC read.
The hospital’s medical board sent an intricate report to Bombay HC on August 3 regarding the woman’s condition. The board stated that the pregnancy may be terminated but with high risk and consent from the patient and her kin.
The judges directed the couple to turn in signed consent forms. On August 7 after obtaining this, the judges allowed the procedure to be carried out as soon as possible. The woman gave birth to the baby weighing 484 grams on August 8.
The matter will be taken up for hearing on August 21.