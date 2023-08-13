Woman gives birth to 'live infant' after Bombay High Court allows pregnancy to end at 27 weeks

The Bombay High Court has issued instructions that a "live infant" following an emergency abortion that was allowed to a woman at 27 weeks of pregnancy should not be moved out of KEM Hospital in Mumbai’s Parel, according to a report on The Times of India.

After being informed of the birth of the infant, the bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale on August 9 ruled that the infant is not to be shifted from the hospital against medical advice.

The woman found out about her pregnancy in March. She was rushed to KEM hospital in July following severe cough and shortness of breath. Upon medical examination, it was revealed that her heart had a 20mm hole, medically known as atrial septal defect (ASD), and that pregnancy during this condition was quite risky.