Woman held after husband dies during domestic fight

The wife was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and taken into custody
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 06:22 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 06:22 IST
