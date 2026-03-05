<p>Latur: Police in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>’s Latur district have arrested a woman in connection with the death of her 49-year-old husband during a domestic quarrel, an official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>According to police, one Sikandar Sidram Rathod was heavily dependent on alcohol and had frequent fights with his wife Kamalbai over his drinking habit.</p>.<p>Sikandar allegedly got into a scuffle with his wife on Tuesday evening after he came home drunk, an official said.</p> .Man stabs ex-wife to death after her remarriage in Hyderabad .<p>During the fight, he reportedly fell to the ground and sustained a head injury. He was also punched in the chest, after which he became unconscious, the official said.</p>.<p>Kamalbai took her husband to the Government Hospital in Latur, where doctors declared him dead.</p>.<p>The wife was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita </a>and taken into custody, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway. </p>