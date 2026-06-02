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Homeindiamaharashtra

Woman held for stealing valuables worth Rs 25 lakh from actor Raveena Tandon's brother's house in Mumbai

The Juhu police recently arrested Rashi Chhabria who had been entrusted with caring for the actor's elderly mother, Veena Tandon, an official said.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 07:35 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 07:35 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraCrimeRaveena Tandon

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