Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Woman jumps to death from 10 storey building after tiff with husband in Thane district

The victim was chatting with someone and her husband objected to it, following which she took the extreme step, the official said.
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 09:44 IST

Follow Us

A 20-year old woman allegedly jumped to death from a 10 storey building following a tiff with her husband in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Dombivili town on Friday morning when the newly married couple was visiting a relative, an official from Manpada police station said.

Pooja Karan Solanki allegedly jumped to death from a fourth-floor apartment in the 10 storey building and was found lying in a pool of blood, he said.

The woman's body was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered, the official said.

The victim was chatting with someone and her husband objected to it, following which she took the extreme step, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 September 2023, 09:44 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraThaneSuicide

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT