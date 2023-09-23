Home
maharashtra

Woman killed by live-in partner in Mumbai's Santacruz

The incident took place on Monday at a construction site where Gazi was working as a mason and where the couple were living
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 03:07 IST



A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner by smothering her with a pillow in suburban Santacruz, police said on Friday. Shahabuddin Gazi, the accused, is absconding, said an official.

The incident took place on Monday at a construction site where Gazi was working as a mason and where the couple were living, he said.

The deceased woman was identified as Mariam Baby (33).

The reason behind the killing was not known yet, the official said, adding that couple were living together for the last one and a half years.

(Published 23 September 2023, 03:07 IST)
Mumbai Maharashtra Crime

