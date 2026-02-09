Menu
Woman loses Rs 6.5 lakh after downloading fake gas payment bill

The 50-year-old victim from Govandi received a text message last week asking her to contact an official of the gas firm and also download a link for quick payment, the official said.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 16:06 IST
Published 09 February 2026, 16:06 IST
