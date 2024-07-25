Woman tattooist from Assam found murdered in Maharashtra; boyfriend on the run

"As per the probe conducted so far, Kashyap and Shringare became friends through social media. Recently, he called Kashyap to Murtizapur town and promised to find a job for her. Accordingly, she arrived on July 21 and lived with him at his place. Shringare, who worked as a waiter at a local bar, lived there alone. He took her to the bar where he worked in order to find a job for her. However, the bar owner refused to employ her," he said.

"The accused had the habit of drinking liquor. On July 23 night, an argument broke out between him and Kashyap and in a fit of rage, he hit her on her head with a sharp weapon," he said.

The next morning, his neighbours called the police and informed them about the suspicious activities of Shringare. A police team came to the spot and broke open the door of his house, following which they recovered Kashyap's body, the official said.

Shringare went absconding after the murder and efforts are on to catch him, he said, adding that a case has been registered against him under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).