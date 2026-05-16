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Woman thrashed, stripped and paraded by mob for 'objectionable' remarks about deities in Thane

Four persons allegedly involved in the incident, which took place on Thursday, are on the run and efforts are on to nab them
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 12:43 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 12:43 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThanewomanstripped

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