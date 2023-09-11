Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Woman, two children killed, one injured as container truck collides with autorickshaw in Beed

A speeding container truck collided with the three-wheeler, killing three of its occupants and seriously injuring one.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 11:12 IST

Follow Us

A woman and her two minor sons were killed, and one person was injured when a container truck collided with their autorickshaw in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place in a ghat section near Ghatsavli village in Beed taluka around 8 pm on Sunday, an official said.

A speeding container truck collided with the three-wheeler, killing three of its occupants and seriously injuring one, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Nasreen Azim Sheikh (35) and her sons Numan (12) and Adnan (10), the official said.

The victims were residents of Islampura in Beed city, and were travelling towards their home from Dharur taluka, he said.

The truck that crashed fell on the side of the road. Personnel from the Pimpalner police station rushed to the spot following the accident, the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 September 2023, 11:12 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraRoad accident

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT