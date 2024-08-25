Home
Woman's decomposed body found in gunny bag; five including husband detained

Police have identified the deceased woman and detained her husband and his family members for questioning after booking them on the charge of murder under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), a release stated.
Last Updated : 24 August 2024, 23:58 IST

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Saturday detained the husband of a woman and four of his relatives, a day after her partially decomposed body was found stuffed in a gunny bag in Trombay area, an official said.

Police are investigating to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

