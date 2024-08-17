Woman's suicide attempt foiled by alert driver, cops on Mumbai's Atal Setu

"Responding promptly to an attempt to die by suicide at MTHL Atal Setu, the on-duty officials, PN Lalit Shirsat, PN Kiran Mahtre, PC Yash Sonawane & PC Mayur Patil of @Navimumpolice jumped over the railing & rescued the individual saving her life," the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai shared in a post on X.

"I request citizens to value the gift of life and not act on impulse in such circumstances. Never forget, your loved ones deserve better 🙏," he added.

This is not the first time a suicide attempt was made at the bride. Last month, A 38-year-old engineer, under stress due to financial worries, allegedly jumped off the Atal Setu trans-harbour bridge, police said.

(With PTI inputs)