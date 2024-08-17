Woman's suicide attempt foiled by alert driver, cops on Mumbai's Atal Setu

A woman's bid to kill herself was foiled in Mumbai's Atal Setu on Friday evening after she was rescued by an alert driver and police officers.
The rescue was captured on CCTV and the footage shows the woman sitting on the safety barrier of the Atal Setu after which she throws something into the sea and attempts to jump off the bridge.
"Responding promptly to an attempt to die by suicide at MTHL Atal Setu, the on-duty officials, PN Lalit Shirsat, PN Kiran Mahtre, PC Yash Sonawane & PC Mayur Patil of @Navimumpolice jumped over the railing & rescued the individual saving her life," the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai shared in a post on X.
"I request citizens to value the gift of life and not act on impulse in such circumstances. Never forget, your loved ones deserve better 🙏," he added.
This is not the first time a suicide attempt was made at the bride. Last month, A 38-year-old engineer, under stress due to financial worries, allegedly jumped off the Atal Setu trans-harbour bridge, police said.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 17 August 2024, 02:33 IST