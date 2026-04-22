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Women's trust in law key to timely justice delivery: NCW chairperson Rahatkar

The NCW chairperson said increasing women's faith in institutions would lead to more effective grievance redressal and reduce delays in justice delivery.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 05:08 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 05:08 IST
India NewsMaharashtrawomenNavi MumbaiNCWWomen Empowerment

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