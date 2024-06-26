Won't allow CAA, NRC to be implemented: Maha Vikas Aghadi

Mumbai: In a strong statement, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) on Wednesday asserted that it would not allow the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be implemented in Maharashtra even as it boycotted the customary tea meeting hosted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the eve of the monsoon session of state legislature.
The two-week-long monsoon session commenced on Thursday.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the Finance portfolio, would table the budget 2024-25, on Friday.
This is expected to be the last legislature sitting for the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
The MVA decision to boycott the tea meeting was taken at a meeting of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and their allies.
“We would not allow CAA and NRC to be implemented in the state,” Leader of the Opposition in then Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said.
“We will accord bye-bye to this Maha Yuti government,” added Leader of the Opposition in the Council Ambadas Danve.
According to the MVA leaders, the state is suffering because of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government.
“We don’t know what would be the fate of Shinde Saheb and Ajit Dada,” said Wadettiwar.
The MVA also hit out at the government for the law and order, a department held by BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Published 26 June 2024, 11:32 IST