Won't allow CAA, NRC to be implemented: Maha Vikas Aghadi

Mumbai: In a strong statement, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) on Wednesday asserted that it would not allow the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be implemented in Maharashtra even as it boycotted the customary tea meeting hosted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the eve of the monsoon session of state legislature.

The two-week-long monsoon session commenced on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the Finance portfolio, would table the budget 2024-25, on Friday.

This is expected to be the last legislature sitting for the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.