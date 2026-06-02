Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Won't scrap Ladki Bahin scheme; benefits to continue for 1.7 crore eligible women, men applicants to return money: Fadnavis

Among the 10 lakh beneficiary accounts that failed to complete the mandatory e-KYC process or were found to have irregularities, 14,000 belonged to male applicants.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 09:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 June 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsMaharashtrawomen welfaree-KYC

Follow us on :

Follow Us