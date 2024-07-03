Work on Mumbai Central Public Park gathers steam

Mumbai: Work on Mumbai Central Public Park, which would come up in the financial capital of India, has gathered steam.
The park would be developed in an area of 300 acres.
The project includes 120 acres of land from Mahalaxmi Racecourse and about 175 acres from the Mumbai Coastal Road Project.
There are plans to convert the green open space into something like London’s Hyde Park and New York's Central Park.
The Maharashtra government has given consent to renew the lease agreement for 91 acres to the Royal Western India Turf Club Ltd (RWITC) out of the 211-acre Mahalaxmi Racecourse while the balance 120 acres would be made available to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The lease agreement was signed in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
"The development of the Mumbai Central Public Park will enhance Mumbai’s international stature. This project will expand Mumbai's green cover from the current 3,917 acres to 4,212 acres. Importantly, dedicating 300 acres to green space will significantly contribute to Mumbai's environmental conservation efforts,” Shinde said.
The oval-shaped 225-acre Mahalaxmi Racecourse with a track of 2,400 metres is considered one of the best in India and is part of Mumbai’s history, heritage and transformation, and is formally a Grade II-B heritage site.
Originally donated by Sir Cusrow N Wadia, it came up in 1883 during the British Raj.
However, in 1914, the BMC leased it out to the RWITC for a period of 99 years. The lease ended on May 1, 2013.
Now, the remaining 91 acres leased to RWITC would be valid for 30 years from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2053.
Published 03 July 2024, 16:40 IST