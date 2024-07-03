Work on Mumbai Central Public Park gathers steam

Mumbai: Work on Mumbai Central Public Park, which would come up in the financial capital of India, has gathered steam.

The park would be developed in an area of 300 acres.

The project includes 120 acres of land from Mahalaxmi Racecourse and about 175 acres from the Mumbai Coastal Road Project.

There are plans to convert the green open space into something like London’s Hyde Park and New York's Central Park.

The Maharashtra government has given consent to renew the lease agreement for 91 acres to the Royal Western India Turf Club Ltd (RWITC) out of the 211-acre Mahalaxmi Racecourse while the balance 120 acres would be made available to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).