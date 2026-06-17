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Homeindiamaharashtra

'Ye s**le b****ike log': Sanjay Raut hurls abuses at Shiv Sena (UBT) 'rebels', asks 'what's wrong in it'

At a press conference in Delhi, Raut launched a scathing attack on party MPs reportedly considering a switch to the rival Shiv Sena faction.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 09:16 IST
IndiaIndia PoliticsSanjay RautUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)

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