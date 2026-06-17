'Ye s**le b****ike log': Sanjay Raut hurls abuses at Shiv Sena (UBT) 'rebels', asks 'what's wrong in it'

#WATCH | Delhi | Addressing a press conference over speculations of a split in the party, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut hurls abuses at suspected rebel MPs, asks the media not to cut out his comments pic.twitter.com/eJUk8rINO1
#WATCH | Delhi | On the abusive language used by him for rebel MPs, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut says, "We use such words in Marathi language. What is wrong in it? I very well know which language to use and when. Only a language which a person understands must be used. I have not… pic.twitter.com/F1Bs86fMcR