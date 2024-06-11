Yet another Pawar emerging in Baramati

In the polls, Supriya Sule had to fight Sunetra Pawar, the wife of NCP president and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar - and win the polls for the fourth time.

In June-July, 2023 the situation in Baramati changed when Ajit Pawar resigned as Leader of the Opposition to join the BJP-led NDA camp and become the deputy chief minister alongside BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in the government headed by Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde.

With the BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) getting a drubbing at the hands of Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.), the political activities have gathered momentum.

Now a delegation of NCP (SP) workers met Sharad Pawar in Baramati - where he arrived on a three-day visit on Tuesday, and requested him to field Yugendra Pawar in the Assembly polls.

Yugendra Pawar is the son of Ajit Pawar's younger brother Sriniwas Pawar.

One of them is heard saying that they wanted to "change" the `Dada'. Both Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar are addressed as “Dada”.

The demand came when Sharad Pawar, who was touring drought-hit areas of the constituency, also attended a 'janata darbar' organised by Yugendra Pawar at the local NCP (SP) office.

Banners have been put up saying 'Vaada Toch, Dada Nava' (Same promise but new Dada).

In case Yugendra Pawar enters the electoral battle, he would be another Pawar after Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar and Rohit Pawar, who is the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA.

Yugendra Pawar is associated with Baramati Wrestling Association and is actively involved with Vidya Pratisthan, the educational trust of the Pawar family.

NCP wants to send Sunetra to Rajya Sabha

The Pune NCP wants Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar, to be sent to Rajya Sabha after her defeat in the Lok Sabha polls from Baramati. NCP Pune unit chief Deepak Mankar has urged Ajit Pawar to send Sunetra Pawar to the Upper House of Parliament.

"Sunetra Pawar should be sent to Rajya Sabha and must be given a state cabinet portfolio (MoS) in order to give strength to the party and the officer bearers," Mankar said in a letter to the party chief.